Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Rush Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

RUSHA opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

