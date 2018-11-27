Ruff Reaches Market Cap of $9.17 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Ruff has a market cap of $9.17 million and $273,754.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.02596816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00127142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00186903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.08679030 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

