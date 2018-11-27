Rubies (RBIES) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a market cap of $107,519.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020307 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010090 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006103 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

