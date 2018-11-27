RoyalCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ROYAL)

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. RoyalCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RoyalCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004000 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00031785 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00168077 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RoyalCoin Profile

RoyalCoin (CRYPTO:ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016

RoyalCoin Coin Trading

RoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

