Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 84,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,454,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $272.02 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.68 and a 52 week high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.19. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.11.

In related news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

