Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) Shares Gap Up to $60.35

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.46, but opened at $60.35. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 329093 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Santander upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.55 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.74%. Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.799 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

