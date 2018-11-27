Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 9,552 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $171,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $236,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 87.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PCH opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $3.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

