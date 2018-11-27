Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,175 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.35% of PRA Health Sciences worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $112.88.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

