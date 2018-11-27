Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $19.92 Million Position in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,419 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.51% of Virtu Financial worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. FMR LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,885,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,876,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,809 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,513,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,492,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.95.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc-has-19-92-million-position-in-virtu-financial-inc-virt.html.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the business of buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. It offers market making and trading solutions. The company was founded by Vincent Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.