Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 856.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cowen set a $101.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/ross-stores-inc-rost-holdings-raised-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.