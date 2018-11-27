Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Reduces Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 312,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 874,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after purchasing an additional 354,441 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$49.62 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 872,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,984. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

