Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $3.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 657,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.20. 210,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,177. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

