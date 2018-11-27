Ronald G. Devos Sells 1,100 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) Stock

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $79,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of -0.01. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $107.05.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 242,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

NATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ronald G. Devos Sells 1,100 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/ronald-g-devos-sells-1100-shares-of-nathans-famous-inc-nath-stock.html.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.