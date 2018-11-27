Roger Yates Buys 50,000 Shares of Mitie Group PLC (MTO) Stock

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) insider Roger Yates bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($98,000.78).

LON:MTO opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Mitie Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 147.90 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

MTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mitie Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitie Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 205.38 ($2.68).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

