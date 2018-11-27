Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

SUI opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.08. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $103.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

