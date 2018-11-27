RK Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Scientific Games worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 29,822.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,655.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 6,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,466. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.21. Scientific Games Corp has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

