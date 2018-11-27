RK Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Matson Inc (MATX)

RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 167.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Matson by 1,157.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 4,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,432 shares in the company, valued at $378,055.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $39,790.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,810. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Matson to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE MATX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,962. Matson Inc has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Matson had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

