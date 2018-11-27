Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dover Corp (DOV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.21. 20,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,463. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dover Corp (DOV)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/richard-bernstein-advisors-llc-boosts-position-in-dover-corp-dov.html.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.