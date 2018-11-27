Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,118,000 after buying an additional 565,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,108,000 after buying an additional 184,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $109.05.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $57,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $62,305.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,954.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,740. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

