Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.02 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 654.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $83.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Capital One Financial raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.35.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.43 and a beta of 1.30. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.02 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/rhumbline-advisers-has-13-02-million-stake-in-helmerich-payne-inc-hp.html.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.