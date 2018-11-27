Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,282,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.52 per share, with a total value of $200,033.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $937,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,692,700 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have commented on WH shares. UBS Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Longbow Research started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/rhumbline-advisers-has-12-22-million-holdings-in-wyndham-hotels-resorts-inc-wh.html.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.