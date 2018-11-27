Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,810 Shares of Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. First Analysis raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

CTLT stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $488,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/rhumbline-advisers-acquires-13810-shares-of-catalent-inc-ctlt.html.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.