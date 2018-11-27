Reviewing Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) and Lawson Products (LAWS)

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) and Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lawson Products has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Willis Lease Finance and Lawson Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Lawson Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lawson Products has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Lawson Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lawson Products is more favorable than Willis Lease Finance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and Lawson Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $274.84 million 0.83 $62.15 million N/A N/A Lawson Products $305.91 million 0.91 $29.68 million $0.51 61.27

Willis Lease Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lawson Products.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and Lawson Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance 24.28% 9.22% 1.37% Lawson Products 6.93% 4.09% 2.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Lawson Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Lawson Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lawson Products beats Willis Lease Finance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials. The company offers noise-compliant Stage III commercial jet engines. It serves airlines and aircraft engine manufacturers, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total lease portfolio of 225 engines and related equipment, 16 aircraft, and 7 other leased parts and equipment with 80 lessees in 43 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 437 engines and related equipment on behalf of other parties, as well as 393 engines. Willis Lease Finance Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It serves customers operating in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries. The company sells its products through sales representatives, as well as directly from its Website or through fax or phone. Lawson Products, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

