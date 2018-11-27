Reviewing Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) & Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) and Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and Jacobs Engineering Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industrial Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jacobs Engineering Group 0 2 15 0 2.88

Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus price target of $82.85, indicating a potential upside of 26.93%. Given Jacobs Engineering Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jacobs Engineering Group is more favorable than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industrial Services Group $186.98 million 0.23 -$56.52 million N/A N/A Jacobs Engineering Group $14.98 billion 0.62 $178.43 million $4.47 14.60

Jacobs Engineering Group has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Jacobs Engineering Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industrial Services Group -19.74% -46.48% -12.60% Jacobs Engineering Group 1.19% 10.39% 4.94%

Dividends

Jacobs Engineering Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Williams Industrial Services Group does not pay a dividend. Jacobs Engineering Group pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Williams Industrial Services Group has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Engineering Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering Group beats Williams Industrial Services Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities. It also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services for power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal based coatings, such as lead paint. In addition, the company replaces, repairs, and upgrades industrial facility roofing systems at pulp and paper manufacturing facilities and nuclear power plants; offers oil and gas modifications and construction services; engages in the conversion of analog control systems to digital controls; and provides nuclear decommissioning services. It markets its services in the United States through sales and marketing personnel, as well as its on-site operations personnel. The company was formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and changed its name to Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. in June 2018. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tucker, Georgia.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. The company also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical designs for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies. In addition, it offers traditional field construction, modular construction consulting, and environmental remedial construction services. Further, the company provides operations and maintenance services that include managing subcontractors and other on-site personnel; and offering process plant maintenance, management and technical support, and program management services, as well as offers systems information technology, and data security solutions. It serves various industries and markets, such as oil and gas exploration, production, and refining; chemicals and polymers; aerospace, defense, and environmental programs; buildings; infrastructure and telecommunications; mining and minerals; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; power; pulp and paper; technology and manufacturing; and food and consumer products, and others. The company provides its services through approximately 200 offices located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Australia, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.