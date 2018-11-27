Reviewing Unum Group (UNM) and Citizens Financial (CFIN)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) and Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Unum Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Unum Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Financial does not pay a dividend. Unum Group pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unum Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Unum Group and Citizens Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Group 4.68% 12.06% 1.78% Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unum Group and Citizens Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Group $11.29 billion 0.70 $994.20 million $4.29 8.44 Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Unum Group has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unum Group and Citizens Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Group 1 8 3 0 2.17 Citizens Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unum Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.82, suggesting a potential upside of 48.71%. Given Unum Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unum Group is more favorable than Citizens Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Unum Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Unum Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Citizens Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unum Group beats Citizens Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, and consultants, as well as independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides ancillary health insurance products. It also offers administrative services to medical professionals involved in providing on-site treatment to patients in community settings. The company offers group ancillary insurance products, including group dental, group vision, and group life insurance; and individual ancillary insurance products, such as individual dental and individual vision insurance to the senior market. Citizens Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

