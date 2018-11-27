Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) and Its Competitors

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Titan Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

12.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors 656 2264 5454 221 2.61

Titan Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 48.98%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -168.73% -878.37% -119.79% Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,015.17% -63.04% -25.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $220,000.00 -$14.30 million -0.50 Titan Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.02 billion $92.46 million -4.20

Titan Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals. Titan Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Titan Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.