Reviewing Portsmouth Square (PRSI) & Stratus Properties (STRS)

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Portsmouth Square and Stratus Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portsmouth Square 0 0 0 0 N/A Stratus Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portsmouth Square and Stratus Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portsmouth Square $57.10 million 0.92 $3.64 million N/A N/A Stratus Properties $80.34 million 2.88 $3.87 million N/A N/A

Stratus Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Portsmouth Square.

Volatility & Risk

Portsmouth Square has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratus Properties has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Portsmouth Square and Stratus Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portsmouth Square 7.92% -5.75% 8.02% Stratus Properties -14.95% -9.11% -2.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.9% of Portsmouth Square shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stratus Properties beats Portsmouth Square on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portsmouth Square Company Profile

Portsmouth Square, Inc., through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Portsmouth Square, Inc. is a subsidiary of Santa Fe Financial Corporation.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment. It operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space. Stratus Properties Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

