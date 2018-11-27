Reviewing Organovo (ONVO) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Organovo and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Organovo presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.27%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. Given Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momenta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -732.47% -65.73% -59.65% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -158.21% -44.72% -34.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organovo and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $4.60 million 25.45 -$34.80 million ($0.32) -3.16 Momenta Pharmaceuticals $138.88 million 6.82 -$88.09 million ($1.20) -10.05

Organovo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals beats Organovo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The company's novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and multifocal motor neuropathy; M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; and M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer to block tissue damage mediated by immune complexes. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

