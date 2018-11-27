Reviewing Neogen (NEOG) & Akers Biosciences (AKER)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) and Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Neogen alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Neogen and Akers Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 3 0 0 2.00 Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neogen currently has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.89%. Given Neogen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neogen is more favorable than Akers Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Neogen has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences has a beta of -1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neogen and Akers Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $402.25 million 8.17 $63.14 million $1.21 52.24 Akers Biosciences $3.93 million 5.08 -$7.36 million N/A N/A

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Akers Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and Akers Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 16.35% 12.06% 10.92% Akers Biosciences -346.69% -107.79% -85.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Neogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neogen beats Akers Biosciences on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The company's pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Check', a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.