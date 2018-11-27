Reviewing GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (GEGYY) & WPX Energy (WPX)

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy -15.79% 0.76% 0.36%

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and WPX Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $228.90 million 3.79 $271.00 million $1.18 2.64 WPX Energy $1.34 billion 4.22 -$16.00 million ($0.42) -31.93

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WPX Energy. WPX Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WPX Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and WPX Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A WPX Energy 0 1 25 1 3.00

WPX Energy has a consensus target price of $23.15, indicating a potential upside of 72.66%. Given WPX Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WPX Energy beats GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 436 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.