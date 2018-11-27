Reviewing FactSet Research Systems (FDS) & Infinite Group (IMCI)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Infinite Group does not pay a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.35 billion 6.52 $267.08 million $8.53 27.13 Infinite Group $7.41 million 0.05 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 2 9 0 0 1.82 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus target price of $210.22, suggesting a potential downside of 9.14%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 19.78% 58.62% 23.44% Infinite Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Infinite Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. The company integrates datasets and analytics across asset classes, and supports the workflow of buy-side and sell-side clients. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information, including quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as offers unique and third-party content through desktop, wireless, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

