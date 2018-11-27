Reviewing Educational Development (EDUC) & Natural Health Trends (NHTC)

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) and Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Educational Development alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Educational Development and Natural Health Trends, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Educational Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Health Trends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Educational Development has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Health Trends has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Educational Development and Natural Health Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Educational Development 5.05% 29.39% 9.78% Natural Health Trends 10.69% 36.88% 21.08%

Dividends

Educational Development pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Natural Health Trends pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Educational Development has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Educational Development and Natural Health Trends’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Educational Development $111.97 million 0.72 $5.21 million N/A N/A Natural Health Trends $197.56 million 1.24 $23.57 million N/A N/A

Natural Health Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Educational Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Educational Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Educational Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Natural Health Trends beats Educational Development on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It operates through two divisions, Home Business and Publishing. The Home Business division distributes books through a network of independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes; and through social media, book fairs, direct sales, and Internet sales. This division distributes its products to school and public libraries. The Publishing division markets books to bookstores, toy stores, specialty stores, museums, and other retail outlets throughout the country. The company distributes children's books published by Usborne Publishing Limited in the United Kingdom. Educational Development Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements. Its beauty products consists of anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products include weight management, intimacy support, and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, the company offers home and car appliances; and infant and toddler bath and body care products. It sells its products directly to consumers through an e-commerce retail platform. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Peru, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Russia, Kazakhstan, Europe, and internationally. Natural Health Trends Corp. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills Estates, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.