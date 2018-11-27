Reviewing Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) and Dougherty’s Pharmacy (MYDP)

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) and Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Diplomat Pharmacy and Dougherty’s Pharmacy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy 0.04% 5.31% 2.17% Dougherty’s Pharmacy -6.05% -79.29% -10.64%

This table compares Diplomat Pharmacy and Dougherty’s Pharmacy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy $4.49 billion 0.25 $15.51 million $0.84 18.10 Dougherty’s Pharmacy $40.21 million 0.02 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Diplomat Pharmacy has higher revenue and earnings than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diplomat Pharmacy and Dougherty’s Pharmacy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy 1 4 6 0 2.45 Dougherty’s Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diplomat Pharmacy currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.18%. Given Diplomat Pharmacy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diplomat Pharmacy is more favorable than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Volatility & Risk

Diplomat Pharmacy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dougherty’s Pharmacy has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diplomat Pharmacy beats Dougherty’s Pharmacy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The company's primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.

About Dougherty’s Pharmacy

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc., an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

