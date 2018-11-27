Reviewing ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY) & R C M Technologies (RCMT)

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) and R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and R C M Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADECCO GRP AG/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 R C M Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. R C M Technologies does not pay a dividend. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and R C M Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADECCO GRP AG/ADR $26.73 billion 0.31 $890.67 million $2.63 9.24 R C M Technologies $186.74 million 0.27 $2.01 million N/A N/A

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than R C M Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and R C M Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADECCO GRP AG/ADR 3.03% 20.50% 7.25% R C M Technologies 1.21% 29.57% 9.39%

Volatility and Risk

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, R C M Technologies has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of R C M Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of R C M Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR beats R C M Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name. It also offers professional staffing services in the information technology, and engineering and technical business lines, finance and legal, and medical and science business line under the Badenoch & Clark, Modis, Spring Professional, and YOSS brand names. In addition, the company provides managed service provision and recruitment process outsourcing solutions under the brand name of Pontoon; career transition under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name; and talent development services, such as leadership coaching, career development programs, assessment and feedback tools, and change management support under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 5,200 branches in 60 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, the Puerto Rico, and Serbia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company also serves aerospace/defense, educational institution, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and the public sector and technology industries. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

