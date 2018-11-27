Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Redfin (RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2018 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/9/2018 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2018 – Redfin was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Redfin was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2018 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

10/6/2018 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Redfin stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,744.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,720 shares of company stock worth $945,329. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,820,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,210 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 564,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,380,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 563,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

