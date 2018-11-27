Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Everbridge (EVBG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG):

11/20/2018 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2018 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

11/19/2018 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

11/10/2018 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2018 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

11/6/2018 – Everbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/22/2018 – Everbridge is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

10/4/2018 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 388,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $210,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 127.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 197.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

