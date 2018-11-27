Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,088,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Republic Services worth $297,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,441,000 after acquiring an additional 909,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,773 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,436,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,103,000 after acquiring an additional 290,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

