Republic Protocol (REN) Achieves Market Cap of $9.97 Million

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Republic Protocol has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $238,609.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Republic Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, DDEX and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.02652357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00127860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00186743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.54 or 0.08602298 BTC.

Republic Protocol launched on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 609,286,967 tokens. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol . The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com

Republic Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, BitForex, Tidex, HADAX, IDEX, DDEX, Cobinhood and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

