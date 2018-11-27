Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,276,645 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 1,036,860 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,762 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:RHE remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 375,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,561. Regional Health Properties has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.88.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/regional-health-properties-inc-rhe-short-interest-update.html.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.