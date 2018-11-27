Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth $169,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth $207,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth $216,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 22.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

