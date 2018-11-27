Redrow plc (RDW) Receives GBX 694.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 694.33 ($9.07).

Several research firms have commented on RDW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 693 ($9.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

LON RDW traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 512 ($6.69). 528,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,321. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $9.00.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 29,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £176,726.73 ($230,924.77).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

