Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tableau Software (DATA)

Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/25/2018 – Tableau Software was upgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.
- 11/7/2018 – Tableau Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2018 – Tableau Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $128.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2018 – Tableau Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2018 – Tableau Software had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $107.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2018 – Tableau Software had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2018 – Tableau Software was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2018 – Tableau Software was given a new $117.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
DATA opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $125.50.
Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DATA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 563.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.
