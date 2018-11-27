Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

11/6/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/3/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

10/22/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 2,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,662. The company has a market cap of $537.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.02. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $5,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,838,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

