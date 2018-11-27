REAL Price Hits $0.0997 on Top Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, REAL has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One REAL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00002687 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and IDEX. REAL has a market cap of $1.00 million and $7,246.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.02573271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00127509 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00186099 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.50 or 0.08711210 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About REAL

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, BitFlip, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

