RE Advisers Corp Sells 119,500 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,500 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $44,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Standex Int’l by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 158.4% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of Standex Int’l stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standex Int’l currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Standex Int’l stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,424. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

