RE Advisers Corp Has $6.97 Million Position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,297,351 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 3.19% of Orion Group worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $161,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Orion Group by 207.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 4,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $37,216.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at $268,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,378. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $125.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

