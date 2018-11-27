Rawcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (XRC)

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rawcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rawcoin has a market cap of $5,582.00 and $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rawcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.02627927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00127880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00187442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Rawcoin Profile

Rawcoin is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co . Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin . The official website for Rawcoin is rawcoin.co

Buying and Selling Rawcoin

Rawcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rawcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rawcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rawcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.