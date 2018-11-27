Rate3 24 Hour Volume Hits $149,248.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Coinrail, FCoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $977,428.00 and approximately $149,248.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.02421841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00128837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00189871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.52 or 0.08643055 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3’s genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,994,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinrail, DDEX, ABCC, HADAX, FCoin, DEx.top, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

