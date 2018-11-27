Raiden Network Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00006223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Bibox and OKEx. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00019681 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002536 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006084 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00002481 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,218,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, Binance, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

