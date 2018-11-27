Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,640,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,995 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,253,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,932,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 816,014 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $279,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

